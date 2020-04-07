The Chocolate Church Arts Center has been presenting Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians in their homes that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook.

Max Ater will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10.

The concerts will be streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page, and will be free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performers.

Ater grew up on Maine’s south coast, and started playing piano and singing at the early age of six. Having recently signed a deal with Michigan-based label Prudential Records, Ater blends country and pop, a combo that has led to him to win to an array of accolades, including winning Maine’s Got Talent in 2012, as well as garnering an Independent Music Award in 2016.

With influences from Norah Jones to Elton John, the 25-year-old is quickly becoming a sensation throughout New England and beyond. His latest release, “Easy” is available for streaming on Spotify and can be downloaded on iTunes.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

For more information, call 442-8455 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: