AUGUSTA — Maine State Credit Union’s annual FeedME 5K Walk to End Hunger in Maine is now a virtual walking event and will take place during the month of May.

“This year, we have decided to change our annual walk to a virtual one. We didn’t want to cancel this popular event, but instead allow our members, community partners, and hunger organizations to still participate and fundraise for this important cause,” said Mark Young, COO of Maine State Credit Union, according to a news release from the credit union.

For the past 10 years, Maine State Credit Union has hosted this walk at Capitol Park in Augusta. It’s the credit union’s largest fundraiser of the year for the Maine Credit Unions’ Ending Hunger campaign. In addition to the walk the credit union hold raffles, and an online auction. Over the years, the FeedME 5K event has increased in size and has grown to more than 200 people.

“During the month of May, we are inviting people to go for a walk in their neighborhood and post a photo to our Facebook page. We are hoping through social media and the spirit of the event we can generate some excitement and help our local community members in need,” said Young.

Maine State Credit Union is the leading fundraiser for the Maine Credit Union’s Ending Hunger Initiative, raising more than $95,000 in 2019. In 2019, more than 30 food pantries participated in the walk and raised more than $35,000 for this cause.

“The walk is the only way that some of the smaller hunger organizations have a chance to fundraise for the entire year. We wanted to make sure that in light of everything going on that they would still have a platform to raise money for their organizations” said Stacey Dow, Maine State Credit Union’s Social Responsibility co-chairwoman, according to the release.

Everyone who registers will receive a commemorative virtual walk T-shirt.

For more information about the event visit MaineStateCU.org/FeedMe5kWalk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: