Pittsfield Public Library, at 110 Library St., is offering the following resources on its website pittsfield.lib.me.us, according to its website.
Resources:
• Cloud Library — eBooks and eAudiobooks; and
• Pittsfield Advertiser and Valley Times.
Streaming service:
• Kanopy! an on-demand film streaming services.
Free services during COVID-19 pandemic:
• Ebooks — Junior Library Guild for elementary school-age through high school;
• Streaming services — Amazon’s children’s shows; and
• General educational services — Scholastic Learning At Home, a digital learning for K-12.
For more information, call 487-5880 or email [email protected].
