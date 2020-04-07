Pittsfield Public Library, at 110 Library St., is offering the following resources on its website pittsfield.lib.me.us, according to its website.

Resources:

• Cloud Library — eBooks and eAudiobooks; and

• Pittsfield Advertiser and Valley Times.

Streaming service:

• Kanopy! an on-demand film streaming services.

Free services during COVID-19 pandemic:

• Ebooks — Junior Library Guild for elementary school-age through high school;

• Streaming services — Amazon’s children’s shows; and

• General educational services — Scholastic Learning At Home, a digital learning for K-12.

For more information, call 487-5880 or email [email protected].

