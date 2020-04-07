SKOWHEGAN — As the threat of COVID-19 continues to grow throughout the community, Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program has canceled all in-person programs and has transitioned to virtual programs and on-your-own outdoor offerings. Its goal throughout this time is to continue to serve the Skowhegan community in the best way it can, and for right now, that means the staff will do what it can to enjoy the outdoors while keeping its distance and encourages everyone to do the same, according to Main Street Skowhegan and SAORP’s Facebook page.

For the foreseeable future, its offerings will include:

• SAORP Book Club: Session 1

The program is launching a book club meeting up at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, via Zoom, for now — to chat about tales of outdoor adventure, and hopefully fuel everyone’s collective stoke to get outside when this is all over. April’s book is “Becoming Odyssa: Adventures on the Appalachian Trail” by Jennifer Pharr Davis.

• Skowhegan Scavenger Hunt

Discover Skowhegan on your own and enjoy the fresh air by completing this scavenger hunt now through Thursday, April 30. Participants can pick up instructions outside the office 24/7 or print it at home. Once completed, return it to the MaineStreet Skowhegan office. There’ll be a prize drawing for those who correctly answer seven questions and a bonus prize for those who correctly answer 10.

• Trail Condition Updates and Videos

The staff will post regular updates about trail conditions in Skowhegan with the hope that the more options that are out there, the less crowded each one might be. For those of you who’d rather play it safe and stay inside, staff will video some of the trail walks on its new Facebook page.

• Virtual Nature Meditations & Skill Clinics

Videos of guided meditations and outdoor skill clinics will be posted on its the Facebook page. Check out the camp-cooking series that will include jambalaya, macaroni and cheese, and several other backcountry dishes.

As far as SAORP’s Facebook presence, the staff has made a few adjustments. Find them on its new page, Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program (@skowheganamericorps). In addition, join the affiliated group, Skowhegan Outdoorists, to communicate and collaborate with like-minded people in the area.

For more information, call 612-2571 or find them on Facebook.

