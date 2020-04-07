Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., is offering a Guide to Online Resources, according to its website watervillelibrary.org.

There a lot of free services being provided online alongside its usual offerings and the library wants to make sure you find the ones you want and need. This will be a constantly growing list of resources that can be found around the web, all free . Keep checking it for new and fresh ideas.

Visit the website for Facebook Live Read offerings, and help the library choose the next story Mrs. Liz will read. Pick one of the option on the poll at this link form.jotform.com.

The guide also includes links to:

• Children’s Room;

• Adult Learning;

• Adult Reads;

• Audiobooks/Podcasts;

• Virtual Tours;

• Science;

• Geneology; and

• cloudLibrary.

For more information, call 872-5433 or email [email protected].

