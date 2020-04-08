FAIRFIELD — The Sadie and Harry Davis Foundation has opened its 2020 cycle of the Children’s Health Small Grants Program. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has significantly adjusted its application process and requirements to expedite the disbursal of funds, according to a news release from the foundation.

To meet the urgent needs of organizations working in the area of children’s health, applications are due by Wednesday, April 15, and grants will be awarded by May 1.

The foundation’s mission is to advance the health of Maine’s children. The Children’s Health Small Grants Program annually awards multiple grants ranging from $3,000 to $15,000. The program has awarded nearly $875,000 to more than 100 projects during the past 13 years. A catalogue of funded organizations/projects can be found on the foundation’s website sadieandharrydavis.org.

Projects must advance Maine children’s health and ensure access to needed services for underserved populations. Note, oral health proposals are no longer accepted for the Small Grants Program. However, if an organization recognizes oral health needs that they could help address within their broader children’s health work, they are encouraged to connect with the Maine Partnership for Children’s Oral Health.

For updated 2020 Small Grant application guidelines, visit sadieandharrydavis.org. To expedite the process of distributing funds and to maximize the impact of this grant program budget, changes for this year include:

• A shorter timeline for application submissions with applications due by midnight April 15, and awards made by May 1;

• a simplified one-step application process; and

• a waiver of the usual three-year waiting period for organizations to reapply, as well as other changes that are detailed on the webpage.

