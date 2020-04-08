Liberty Library, 59 Main St., is closed until further notice.
However, the wi-fi will be on and is accessible from vehicles outside the library. People will have to accept the library’s acceptable use policy if the last time they logged-on is greater than 24-hours.
Audio and eBooks can be downloaded from Download Library via CloudLibrary at liberty.lib.me.us/help/download-library/.
For more information, email [email protected].
