Liberty Library, 59 Main St., is closed until further notice.

However, the wi-fi will be on and is accessible from vehicles outside the library. People will have to accept the library’s acceptable use policy if the last time they logged-on is greater than 24-hours.

Audio and eBooks can be downloaded from Download Library via CloudLibrary at liberty.lib.me.us/help/download-library/.

For more information, email [email protected].

