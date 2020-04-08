The Chocolate Church Arts Center has been presenting Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians in their homes that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook.

Folk multi-instrumentalist and award-winning songwriter Jud Caswell will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11.

The concerts will be streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page, and will be free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performers.

Maine singer/songwriter Caswell, who plays guitar, banjo, and many other instruments, has a keen eye for detail, a head full of far-away, and a heart full of home. In 2006, he burst on the national scene, winning the legendary Kerrville New Folk competition. His songs have been taught at Berklee, recorded by Judy Collins, and named “#4 Song of the Decade” by New York’s WFUV.

Though a full-time music career almost drew Caswell away from his home state, the singer decided to stay in Maine, stating, “A singer-songwriter does one thing, night after night, in a thousand places. I wanted to be in one place. I figured it was time to go home and do a thousand things,” according to a news release from the center.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

For more information, call 442-8455 or email [email protected].

