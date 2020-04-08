A 78-year-old Bowdoin man suffering from dementia who was reported missing Tuesday night has been found alive.

According to Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, James Conway left his West Road home at around 2 p.m., and was reported missing by his wife about four hours later.

Game Warden Dave Chabot and a K9 tracker found Conway at about 7:45 p.m. on the edge of a wooded road about 300 yards from his home, unresponsive and suffering from hypothermia.

Conway was hospitalized for observation.

This story will be updated.

