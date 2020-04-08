MADISON – Diane M. Godin, 58, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home with her loving husband by her side following a brief illness. Diane was born on Feb. 17, 1962, the daughter of Richard P. Plourde and Vergie E. (Norwood) Plourde, their third child of five.

Diane attended Skowhegan schools and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1980. Diane was very active as an officer of her class and continued to plan and support class reunions for several years. She attended her first year of college at Mankato State University in Minnesota and completed her degree in Childhood Development at the University of Maine, Orono. Diane graduated Cum Laude in 1986 and was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Diane married the love of her life, Larry Godin, in 1982. While working their way through college, they also raised two beautiful daughters, who were the center of their lives. After completing College, Diane placed her career on hold and followed her husband to Greenville so he could start his dream job in Forestry. Together with both of their family’s support, they built their first home in the little town of Beaver Cove. In 1989, Diane and Larry moved to Madison where they have lived since, raising their family and sharing life with extended family members in neighboring towns.

Diane worked a variety jobs throughout her life and volunteered in support of her children and her community as a Girl Scout Leader, a member of Hospice of Somerset County and a Princess in the Red Hat’s Society. Diane worked as a young child and through college at Dick’s Market, her family’s convenience store. She often stated, “If you stood on a milk crate and you could reach the cash register, you were old enough to work”.

Diane worked in a variety of municipalities starting in the early 80’s and in 2001 she was appointed Registrar of Deeds of Somerset County by Governor Angus King. Diane was then re-elected for three successive terms. While Registrar, she efficiently redesigned the office space and operational practices bringing the department into the 21st century, always keeping the taxpayers in mind. Diane was instrumental in bringing the county’s records into a digital format and she was a leader in the charge of those efforts at the state level. As a manager, Diane was an advocate for providing opportunities to young women struggling to find employment.

Diane was an incredibly talented individual. She was the go to person for her extended family whenever someone asked the question, “How would we do that?” She was a seeker of knowledge in any topic that interested her. She poured that knowledge into practical use and enjoyment as a seamstress, an artist, a genealogist, a chef, a home renovator, a plumber and a craftsperson. Diane was bold, informed and passionate. Good, bad or indifferent, you knew what was on her mind.

Diane’s greatest passion was her family. Diane and Larry were each other’s best friends, travel mates and loyal supporters. Her daughters, Terri and Katie, were her purpose and her soul and her granddaughter, Charlotte, owned her heart. Diane was so very excited to know that another grandchild was on the way in September. She enjoyed the simple things in life, a backyard BBQ and swim in her parent’s pool, a campfire and overnight on the island at Wyman Lake, a good book or movie and a new recipe for dinner.

Diane was predeceased by her sister, Amy Bowman; and her grandparents, Leon and Catherine Plourde, Edward and Vernice Maheu, Maynard Norwood, Pup and Mammie Lynds, Gram Godin, Albert Godin Jr. and Grammy Sites. Diane is survived by her husband of 37 years, Larry Godin; her daughter and son-in-law Terri and Darrick Herald, her daughter Katie Godin; granddaughter, Charlotte Herald; parents Richard and Vergie Plourde, in-laws Fred and Iva Godin; siblings Eric Plourde, Jolene Plourde, Bill Bowman, Lisa (Brent) Duguay, Jeffrey (Andrea) Godin; and many nieces and nephews that she all adored.

A Celebration of Life for Diane will be held at a future date to be determined.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Anyone wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Donations in Diane’s memory may be made to: Anson, Madison, Starks Ambulance Service, 11 Arnold Ln., Anson, ME 04911, (207-696-5332), whose employees have always shown great respect and compassion.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »