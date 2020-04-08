HALLOWELL – Thomas Ashley Lawson Sr., 94, of Hallowell, died Friday April 3, 2020 at Glenridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Care, Augusta.

He was born in Newark, N.J. on March 21, 1926, the son of Harvard and Mabel (Miller) Lawson.

Thomas graduated from Bloomfield High School, class of 1943. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served as a tail gunner during WWII, flying 23 missions. After his service to his country, he attended Utah State, enrolled in the Forestry program. While there, he lived in a fire tower watching for forest fires.

He joined the New Jersey State Police Academy and started his career as a motorcycle policeman on the New Jersey Turnpike. After 27 years on the force, Thomas retired in 1977 as a Captain.

He enjoyed fishing, beekeeping, growing blueberries, and organic gardening before it was popular. He also loved his custard pies and spending time at Crawford Lake up by the Canadian border.

He was predeceased by a son Thomas A. Lawson Jr., a daughter Bonita Shaw; his wife Hazel Lawson; a brother William E. Lawson and a sister Lucille Lockward.

He is survived by two daughters, Susan Asselta and her husband Edward of Kempton, Pa., and Betsy Sale and her husband David of Hatfield, Pa.; 10 grandchildren, Edward Asselta III, Marie Bond, Julie Dreibelbis, Sharon Asselta, Suzy Shaw, Rebecca Shaw, Rodney Harrison, John Harrison, James Harrison and Betty Harrison; also 18 great- grandchildren; a niece Linda Lyons and a nephew Robert Lockward.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to: The Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Rd., Washington, ME 04574 or: Palermo Christian Church, 322 Branch Mills Rd., Palermo, ME 04354 or: United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd., Suite 320, Kew Gardens, NY 11415

