WINSLOW – Ronald V. Roberge, 84, passed away April 4, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center Thayer Unit in Waterville. He was born March 19, 1936 in Waterville, the son of Alpha W. and Antionette (Pomerleau) Roberge.On Sept. 1, 1941, he started grammar school at St. John Parochial School to the fifth grade and transferred to St. Francis the sale Brothers Parochial School and graduated from the eighth grade. On Sept. 1, 1949 he started high school at Winslow High and attended for two years, transferred to Coburn Classical Institute for one year. On June 18, 1953 he left school to join the United States Marine Corp for a three-year hitch and was honorably discharged June 18, 1956. On Sept. 1, 1956 to June 1, 1958, he went back to Coburn Classical Institute finishing school and upgraded himself with prepatory college courses. Sept. 1, 1958, he enrolled in a two-year course at Main Vocational Technical Institute in machine tool technology and graduated on June 1, 1960.After his MVTI graduation, he went to Woburn, Mass. to work as a machinist for two and a half years in three different plants, Ratleons’ Spencer Laboratories, General Electric and finally Microwave Associates. In 1963, he moved back to Winslow to work as a machinist adjustor at Scott Paper Company. After six years, he was promoted to finishing and shipping as a maintenance manager until his retirement.On Sept. 5, 1960 he married the love of his life, Charlotte Nason, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Winslow.Ronald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte (Nason) Roberge of Winslow; three children, Michelle Roberge of Niceville Fla., Thomas Roberge of Waterville, and Nancy Roberge of Brisbane, Australia; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ronald’s memory toThe Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers93 Silver Street,Waterville, ME 04901

