Maine State Police and Oakland police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent accidental death of a man found Tuesday night in his apartment at 3 Heath St. in Oakland.

The death of Robert Wade, 25, “appears to be accidental,” Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said in a news release just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Oakland police found Wade’s body in his apartment Tuesday night, McCausland said.

“They had gone to the apartment at 3 Heath Street after a relative of Wade’s had asked police to check on his well being,” McCausland’s statement says. “An autopsy was conducted today at the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Wade’s car was located Wednesday afternoon at another location in Oakland.”

Police are seeking information from anyone who had contact with Wade in the past few days, according to McCausland. Anyone with information should call State Police in Augusta at 624-7076, or Oakland police at 465-2202, he said.

Wade’s Facebook page says he worked for NRF Distributors in Augusta where he was a second shift cutting crew lead person.

He attended Erskine Academy in China and is a former military police officer for the U.S. Army, according to his Facebook page.

Friends discussing Wade’s death on social media earlier Wednesday said his cellphone was found Monday night beside the road in Fairfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: