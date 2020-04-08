The University of Main Cooperative Extension has created a new resource for Maine farmers and agricultural producers devoted to frequently asked questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Questions about COVID-19 and agriculture can be submitted using an online form at extension.umaine.edu. UMaine Extension experts will answer selected questions and post the responses. Questions also can continue to be submitted to local Extension offices by email or phone.
For more information about Extension resources for Maine agriculture, call 581-3188, email [email protected] or visit extension.umaine.edu/agriculture.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
