Andi Fawcett Photo by Erin Anderson

Andi Fawcett will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9, from her home, the event can be found on Facebook.
The singer-songwriter has been part of Maine’s local music scene since the ’90s and had consistently been playing shows in southern Maine until it all came to a grinding halt last month.

Fawcett makes her live-streaming debut from her home in Windham, she will perform a mix of originals and covers from artists including Miranda Lambert, Billy Joel, Etta James, Pink and several others.

