This is a story about Bob’s Cash Fuel in Madison, Maine. April 1, 2020, it was announced that the employees would receive a 10% bonus because of their work in this trying time to continue to take care of their customers at a health risk. Anyone who did not feel comfortable to come to work could choose to stay home. And I am sure they would have been taken care of.

In a year when sales were down, every effort has been made to make sure everyone has been receiving a full week’s pay. The drivers were even offered the opportunity to clean the garage floor, etc., to make sure they got their 40 hours. One of the instructions was if you do not need the 10% bonus, to please pass it on to someone who needs it.

I am glad to say that my 10% bonus will be passed on. I am a very proud employee of Bob’s Cash Fuel.

Bill Lynds

Anson

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »