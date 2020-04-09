Way too many women are talked into or are forced into getting an abortion. After a while, many of these women realize that getting an abortion was the taking of a life, and they end up living with the pain and grief of an abortion. These women need help, and we need to show them some compassion, not point fingers at them.
Help is available for them at Project Rachel, the post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church. Project Rachel, who is open to anyone regardless of their religion, has a network of specially trained clergy, spiritual directors and therapists who provide compassionate one-on-one care to those who are struggling with the aftermath of an abortion.
Project Rachel was founded in 1984 in the Arch Diocese of Milwaukee by Vicki Thorm. Project Rachel is in more than 110 Diocese in the United States with more ministries forming. For more information, visit PortlandDiocese.org/projectrachel.
Joseph Riitano
Sangerville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine April 9 police log
-
Local & State
Manchester asks law enforcement to not enter the fire station over coronavirus concerns
-
Local & State
Augusta students’ grades could be based on pre-pandemic classwork
-
Local & State
Northern Light Health offers voluntary furloughs, but will not lay off workers
-
News
Maine Christians prepare to share Easter services from a distance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.