Way too many women are talked into or are forced into getting an abortion. After a while, many of these women realize that getting an abortion was the taking of a life, and they end up living with the pain and grief of an abortion. These women need help, and we need to show them some compassion, not point fingers at them.

Help is available for them at Project Rachel, the post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church. Project Rachel, who is open to anyone regardless of their religion, has a network of specially trained clergy, spiritual directors and therapists who provide compassionate one-on-one care to those who are struggling with the aftermath of an abortion.

Project Rachel was founded in 1984 in the Arch Diocese of Milwaukee by Vicki Thorm. Project Rachel is in more than 110 Diocese in the United States with more ministries forming. For more information, visit PortlandDiocese.org/projectrachel.

Joseph Riitano

Sangerville

