Madison Area Memorial High School has announced the following students were named to its third-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Katrina Barney, Shelby Belanger, Olivia Clough, Emily Edgerly, Dakota Hall, Lauria Leblanc, Lucy Perkins, Abigail Spaulding and Kathryn Worthen.
Honors: Autumn Cates, Aliya French, Grace Linkletter, Carolyn McGray, Cianan Morris, Izaiah Perkins, Luke Perkins, Isabella Petrey, Evelyn Pisch and Skyelar Pollis.
Honorable mention: Nevaeh Burnham, Caleb Cowan, Isaiah Cyr and Daxton Winchester.
Juniors — High honors: Christian Cabrera, Susannah Curtis, Aidan Ostiguy, Zoe Pomelow, Taylor Tillinghast and Kyle Tuscan.
Honors: Kyle Bean, Brooklyn Brown, Cameron Ellis, Jasmine Jewell, Ethan Knox, Alexander Leona, Elizabeth Lightbody, Krista Reynolds, Dimirtri Turcotte and Bryce Willette.
Honorable mention: Everett Cameron, Joseph Hume, Kelsey Pease and Sierah Trask.
Sophomores — High honors: Christopher Carlo, Thomas Dean, Sarah Hatfield, Chayse Howarth, Landyn Landry, Abigail Linkletter, Brooke McKenney, Anna Paine, Brianna Paine and Vernon Worthen III.
Honors: Ghillian Bonito, Gabriel Fagan, Kylie Harrington, Matt Kennard, Marcus Smith, Jaden Spaulding, Jackson Theriault and Benjamin Thrasher.
Honorable mention: Nikilyn Babnaw, Alex Corson, Lillian Levesque, Daniel Mone and Xavier Poissonnier.
Freshmen — High honors: Maci Belanger, Ashlee Clough, Natalie Haley, Kayden Hibbard, Gavin Landry, Jacob Mansfield and Amzi Olson.
Honors: Madison Askew, Olivia Askew, Cody Cook, Peyton Estes, Isaac Ouellette, Logan Real, Theodore Recore and Brendon Trundy.
Honorable mention: Serenity Clark, Laura Holden, Madison Perkins and Trent Worster.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine April 9 police log
-
Local & State
Manchester asks law enforcement to not enter the fire station over coronavirus concerns
-
Local & State
Augusta students’ grades could be based on pre-pandemic classwork
-
Local & State
Northern Light Health offers voluntary furloughs, but will not lay off workers
-
News
Maine Christians prepare to share Easter services from a distance