Madison Area Memorial High School has announced the following students were named to its third-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.

Seniors — High honors: Katrina Barney, Shelby Belanger, Olivia Clough, Emily Edgerly, Dakota Hall, Lauria Leblanc, Lucy Perkins, Abigail Spaulding and Kathryn Worthen.

Honors: Autumn Cates, Aliya French, Grace Linkletter, Carolyn McGray, Cianan Morris, Izaiah Perkins, Luke Perkins, Isabella Petrey, Evelyn Pisch and Skyelar Pollis.

Honorable mention: Nevaeh Burnham, Caleb Cowan, Isaiah Cyr and Daxton Winchester.

Juniors — High honors: Christian Cabrera, Susannah Curtis, Aidan Ostiguy, Zoe Pomelow, Taylor Tillinghast and Kyle Tuscan.

Honors: Kyle Bean, Brooklyn Brown, Cameron Ellis, Jasmine Jewell, Ethan Knox, Alexander Leona, Elizabeth Lightbody, Krista Reynolds, Dimirtri Turcotte and Bryce Willette.

Honorable mention: Everett Cameron, Joseph Hume, Kelsey Pease and Sierah Trask.

Sophomores — High honors: Christopher Carlo, Thomas Dean, Sarah Hatfield, Chayse Howarth, Landyn Landry, Abigail Linkletter, Brooke McKenney, Anna Paine, Brianna Paine and Vernon Worthen III.

Honors: Ghillian Bonito, Gabriel Fagan, Kylie Harrington, Matt Kennard, Marcus Smith, Jaden Spaulding, Jackson Theriault and Benjamin Thrasher.

Honorable mention: Nikilyn Babnaw, Alex Corson, Lillian Levesque, Daniel Mone and Xavier Poissonnier.

Freshmen — High honors: Maci Belanger, Ashlee Clough, Natalie Haley, Kayden Hibbard, Gavin Landry, Jacob Mansfield and Amzi Olson.

Honors: Madison Askew, Olivia Askew, Cody Cook, Peyton Estes, Isaac Ouellette, Logan Real, Theodore Recore and Brendon Trundy.

Honorable mention: Serenity Clark, Laura Holden, Madison Perkins and Trent Worster.

