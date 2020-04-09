NORRIDGEWOCK – Shirley Winifred (Thomas) Foxwell, 81, passed away April 5, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 1, 1938 in England, the daughter of George W. and Winifred E. (Moore) Thomas. She was employed in various jobs for many years including Peter Foxwell Photography from 1976 to 1980 and owned and operated with her husband, Colin Foxwell, Keston Carpets from 1980 to 1985, then became owner/operator for Foxy Lady Boutique from 1984 to 1995, and worked at Skowhegan Flooring from 1995 to 2005, and from 2005 to 2019, she was an LL Bean agent.Shirley loved to do oil painting, was a member of bowling leagues for over 25 years, and was an avid gardener especially when tending to her roses. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lesley Folsom and husband Steve of Skowhegan, son, Mark Foxwell and wife Loriann of Smithfield; two granddaughters, Monica Elian of Waterville, Mallory Cooley and husband James of Gaffney, S.C., two grandsons, Nick Folsom of North New Portland, Pierce Foxwell of Smithfield; brother, Terrance Thomas of England; sister, Sylvia Webster of England. She was predeceased by Colin Foxwell. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Shirley’s memory to Cedar Ridge Nursing Home 23 Cedar Ridge Drive, Skowhegan, ME 04976

