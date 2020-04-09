April 9, 1991: Prolific author Louise Dickinson Rich, who often wrote about Maine, dies at 87 in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
Rich, a Massachusetts native who worked as a teacher, met Ralph Rich, an engineer, on a canoeing trip in the Rangeley area in 1933. They married, fled from their workaday world to Maine and lived in a cabin at Forest Lodge on the Rapid River in Upton, in northern Oxford County.
Cut off from the modern conveniences of more settled areas, they remained there from the late 1930s until Ralph Rich’s death in 1945. His wife’s success at marketing her writing supported the couple’s growing family financially.
Rich described that experience in her best-known book, “We Took to the Woods,” published in 1942. She also wrote historical works and outdoor fiction for young adults, producing a total of 24 books and many magazine articles.
She is the subject of a biography by Alice Arlen, published in 2000.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine April 9 police log
-
Local & State
Manchester asks law enforcement to not enter the fire station over coronavirus concerns
-
Local & State
Augusta students’ grades could be based on pre-pandemic classwork
-
Local & State
Northern Light Health offers voluntary furloughs, but will not lay off workers
-
News
Maine Christians prepare to share Easter services from a distance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.