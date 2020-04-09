Backers of the “Clean Power Corridor” proposed to cut a swath through western Maine forests — Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec — are buying massive amounts of advertising to lay a guilt trip on Mainers by inferring that there is only one choice: We must approve the corridor allowing hydropower to flow to Massachusetts or else we will be responsible for releasing huge amounts of Co2 into the atmosphere.

Missing from the public discussion is that there is an apparently fully permitted alternative, Vermont’s New England Clean Power Link, which would bury conduits under existing rights of way and the bottom of Lake Champlain.

Massachusetts would have to pay more to get its hydropower by this route, and of course CMP’s Spanish owners would not be able to cash in.

As the old mantra goes, just follow the money!

William Bunting

Whitefield

