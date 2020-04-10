I am self-employed and recently registered to file an unemployment claim. The confirmation email I received had a link for me to file. I began the application, but midway through I had a question and looked around the Department of Labor site for an answer, at which point I came upon the home page for the Bureau of Unemployment Compensation, which had a message saying, “If you are self-employed or have exhausted all available benefits, please wait to file. Federal benefits are NOT yet available, but they are coming. Since these programs have not been implemented yet, filing at this point will only result in a denial.”

If the self-employed should not apply yet, and if applying now will result in a denial, the reemployme.maine.gov page for filing a claim should say so in clear terms. Or, if the self-employed should apply now, the message on Bureau of Unemployment Compensation page should be changed or removed.

I am worried about a delay in benefits, and about being denied because I applied too soon. Some consistency and clarity on DOL’s website would be appreciated. I attempted to email DOL but when I submitted my question I received an “Error: System failure” message, and have been unable to get through on the phone. Ordinarily I wouldn’t address an issue like this through the newspaper, but I’m not sure what else to do, and am feeling a little anxious.

I sincerely understand (honest!) the unprecedented demands on the DOL and its understaffed staff right now — literally unprecedented — and intend this in only the most helpful way.

Kevin Parks

North Waterboro

