The Madison Planning Board will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
The agenda includes instructions on how to participate from phone/Internet.
For more information, call the Town Office at 696-3971.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Finding peace in a pandemic
-
Business
Bunnies to the rescue as virus undercuts Belgian chocolatiers
-
Olympics
Russia wants to leave its Olympic doping ban in past amid virus pandemic
-
Auto Racing
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson mulls postponing retirement
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Downton Abbey’ creator shifts gears with series ‘Belgravia’