To celebrate the successful launch of distance learning at Maine Catholic schools and in the spirit of fun and community, Maine Catholic School Spirit Week will be held from Monday through Friday, April 13-17.

Each day will have a different theme, with students participating virtually from home through Google Classroom, Zoom, Facebook Live, YouTube, and many other platforms. The week will even have its own hashtag (#MECatholicspiritweek2020) for students, teachers, and staff to post photos to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine.

The schools overseen by the Office of Maine Catholic Schools are All Saints School (St. John Campus/St. Mary Campus) in Bangor, Holy Cross School in South Portland, St. Brigid School in Portland, Saint Dominic Academy (Auburn Campus/Lewiston Campus), St. James School in Biddeford, St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, St. John Regional Catholic School in Winslow, St. Michael School in Augusta, and St. Thomas School in Sanford.

Here are the daily themes:

• Monday, April 13, 100 Year Old Day

Students will transform themselves into what they think they will look like at age 100. In addition, students will call an older relative or friend and have a conversation about how they have been spending time at home. They will also say a prayer with them.

• Tuesday, April 14, Real Life School Superhero Day

Students will dress up as someone they think is a superhero right now. In addition, students will write thank you notes and emails to a real superhero in their town or city.

• Wednesday, April 15, Emoji Day

Students will dress up as their favorite emoji, then paint it on a small rock to bring it to school on the first day the schools open again.

• Thursday, April 16, School Uniform Day

Students will wear their school uniforms for the day with the option of adding two fun accessories to their outfits.

• Friday, April 17, Stuffed Animal and Real Pet Day

Students will spend time with their favorite stuffed animal or pets and write a poem about them.

Different schools will also host special events and activities on specific days, and students will also make cards for healthcare professionals in their families, neighborhoods, and area hospitals to thank them for their service. For more information, contact the individual schools for more information.

To learn more about the many ways Maine Catholic schools are making a difference and bearing witness to the love of Christ, visit mainecatholicschools.com.

