Central Maine Power and their team of lawyers are certainly going to great lengths and expense to silence the people of Maine. It has become clear that it is their plan to tangle the referendum effort to stop their for-profit corridor project in so much litigation that it doesn’t see the light of day.
They have shown that their shareholders are willing to spend millions in dividends earned off our electricity bills to silence us, so they can destroy our western forest for their financial gain.
If their project to supply power to Massachusetts is such a good deal for Maine, as they claim in their giant ad buys, then what are they so scared of?
Are they scared that voters will remember that they are the least trusted utility in the nation, or that they were recently assessed a huge fine for systematically overbilling Maine ratepayers? Are they scared we will remember the thousands of illegal winter disconnection notices they recently sent out to intimidate Mainers into paying their inflated bills, or else?
Or are they scared that Mainers will realize that, contrary to their latest messaging, we know they could care less about clean energy or saving our planet? After all, they testified against many clean energy bills that came before the Maine Legislature over the last decade.
Mainers know the truth. They know that this project is a bad deal for Maine, and despite CMP’s recent efforts, the vote this November is still on.
See you at the polls, CMP.
Todd Talon
North Monmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Finding peace in a pandemic
-
Business
Bunnies to the rescue as virus undercuts Belgian chocolatiers
-
Olympics
Russia wants to leave its Olympic doping ban in past amid virus pandemic
-
Auto Racing
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson mulls postponing retirement
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Downton Abbey’ creator shifts gears with series ‘Belgravia’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.