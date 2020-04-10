GARDINER – Mary Agnes Sergent, 90, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Coopers Mills and formally of Gardiner, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Country Manor in Coopers Mills following a brief illness.Mary was born in Gardiner on May 12, 1929, the daughter of Ralph, Sr. and Ella (Crocker) Gilson.Mary was an active child always chasing after her two brothers from the ball fields to the hockey rink. She also enjoyed music and was part of a bugle group in her youth while growing up in Gardiner. Mary worked for many years in the shoe industry at the Hallowell Shoe and Commonwealth Shoe Company’s as a packer. After the shoe business shut down Mary worked for several years for MSAD #11 with the food service group. She was a lifetime member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was a member of the Smith Wiley legion post #4 women’s auxiliary. She especially enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports as well as watching the Red Sox, Patriots and her beloved Gardiner Tigers. She was also known to enjoy her “Beano” games and also had enjoyed several trips to Foxwoods in recent years.She wass predeceased by her parents; her husband Raymond Sr.; daughter Margaret “Peggy” Dumond; brothers, Ralph “Spike” Gilson and David “Dinny” Gilson.Mary is survived by her children, Dotty Hinckley and husband Pat, of Pittston, Bud Sergent and wife Linda, of Augusta; Grandsons Ralph Sergent and wife Penny from Gardiner, David Hinkley from Garden City Michigan , Alex Hinkley from Pittston, Nathan Sergent and his wife Vikki from Augusta, Amanda Sergent from Farmingdale and Nicole Jones and her husband Stephen from Charlotte NC. Great grandchildren Jake, Ryan, McKinley and Parker. Nieces Marie, Tammy, Karen, Roxanne, Gail, Audrey and nephew Michael “Spike” A special thank you to her youngest grandson Alex for bringing all of her special treats, chocolate bars, french fries and balloons time after time.We would like to thank the staff at the Country Manor for their dedication, caring and patience to mom and her family during these trying times.A memorial Mass and burial will be held at a later date. She will be greatly missed.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

