CAMDEN – Sandra Marie Cavanaugh, 77, passed away on April 6, 2020, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on May 24, 1942, to Alfred James Cavanaugh and Miriam (Brackley) Cavanaugh and was raised by her grandparents, Lester and Katherine (Goodwin) Brackley. She grew up in Hingham, Mass., and graduated from Hingham High School in 1960. Most of her professional life was working for the State of Maine’s Department of Labor managing employment and training programs. Sandra was instrumental setting up the Career Centers in Kennebec and Somerset Counties. She worked with many wonderful people whom she remained friends with throughout her life. In 2007, Sandra retired moving to Camden, Maine making many friends in the Camden area. She was blessed to have so many wonderful friends who took turns taking her to her treatments. Her passion was gardening. Her beautiful gardens were well known on Spring Street in Camden; she could be found there almost every summer day lovingly tending to them. She is survived by her children, Stacie Bennett and her partner, Bob Tennett of Rockland, Maine; Sean Shortall and his wife Kimberly of Hermon, Maine; Christopher Shortall and his wife Hilda of Bow, N.H.; and James Shortall and his partner Geraldine Pierre of Pelham, N.H.; her grandchildren: Joshua Bennett, Liezl Shortall and Gabriella Higgins; her sisters, Valerie Loring and Paula Jaruse; her brothers, Paul Sparling and Donnie Sparling. She is survived by two cousins who always considered her a sister, Lester (Butchie) Brackley and Kitty Routhier of Massachusetts. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews. She will also be missed by her lifelong friend Regina Washburn of Sandwich, Mass., and her “adopted” children, Terry and Ellsworth Taylor. A very special thank you to her best friend, Rolanda Klapatch of Camden, who endured every battle and journey with Sandra over the last 40 years.A celebration of life will be held this summer in Camden. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to in her memory to: Sussman House40 Anchor DriveRockport, ME 04856

