ATHENS – James “Jim” Fox, 94, of Athens passed away at home on April 4, 2020. Jim was born on October 19, 1925 in Skowhegan, son of Edgar and Rena (Stickney) Fox. He had two brothers, Wendell and Durward Fox and one sister, Carrie Fox. Jim was in the fifth generation of the Fox family to live in Athens. He graduated from Somerset Academy in Athens in 1942. He entered military service in 1943. While in the Army Air Corps Jim completed Cadet training including pre-flight training at Bucknell University Junior College in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania as well as courses in electronics. He often told stories of traveling on troop trains to bases all over the eastern U.S. When World War II ended he was stationed in Monroe, Louisiana with orders to be shipped overseas. After returning to Athens, Jim married Marilyn E. (Frith) Fox November 4, 1949. They were married for 70 years. In addition to his wife, Jim is also survived by children Catherine and her husband Ronald Goslin of Veazie, Gloria and her husband Robert Jenkins of Jay, Alice Goulette of Veazie, Joan Fox and her companion Harland Woodward of Athens, and George and his wife Christine Fox of Gorham. Grandchildren include Heather and husband Rick Martin of Old Town, Keenan Goslin of Cumberland, Travis and wife Tara Thompson of Athens, Tonya and husband Andy Brown of Veazie, Daron and wife Heidi Goulette of Portland, Michelle and husband Ben Bartlett of Holden, Jason Judd of Portland, granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Judd of Athens and James Fox of Gorham. Great-grandchildren include Charlie Martin, James and Dylan Thompson, Madison and Camden Brown, Grace and Leah Bartlett, Tyler, Caleb, and Kyle Judd. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Marlene Frith and several nieces and nephews. Jim is predeceased by grandson, Ryan Judd, brother-in-law, Maynard Frith, parents and siblings as well as sisters-in-law, Doris Fox and Katie Fox.Jim was active in town affairs. He was on the School Board, a Selectman, Trustee of Somerset Academy, volunteer fireman and snowplow driver. He told stories of plowing snow drifts as high as the powerlines. He knew which farmers had coffee and donuts ready for the plow drivers in the middle of the night.Jim farmed and logged for many years while also owning a construction business. He and his crews built barns, poultry houses, an airplane hanger and houses. Many of his agricultural buildings can be seen all over central and western Maine. He began Fox Building and Supply in Athens in 1966.After retirement, he and Marilyn continued to build houses and live in those houses in Belfast, Stockton Springs, Athens, and on Pine Island, Florida. Jim enjoyed learning new ways of building; a geothermal system for one of the Stockton Spring houses, steel for agricultural buildings, remodeling a historic house, and a bridge at his son’s housesite. Family traveled to visit with Mom and Dad wherever they lived; taking the ferry to their Isleboro house, picking blueberries at the Kingsbury blueberry farm, fishing from the canals of the Florida homes, shelling on Cayo Costa, Florida and sailing from the Belfast and Stockton Springs homes. Jim sailed the Intercoastal Waterway between Maine to Florida often taking family as crew. He chuckled whenever rough water or strong winds made the crew uneasy.When he was no longer able to build or sail, he made furniture and wooden model toys. Burial will be at Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine, messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.smartandedwardsfh.com .

