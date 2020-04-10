PORTLAND — Holy Week began on Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord on April 5. The Mass marked the start of the final week of Lent, culminating with the Sacred Triduum, during which Catholics commemorate the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, the Passion and Death of Christ on Good Friday, and the Resurrection on Easter Sunday.

The Sacred Triduum celebrates the forgiveness of sins for all humanity and the gift of everlasting life to all who believe in Him, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Maine.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, an unprecedented number of Maine parishes are live streaming their Masses and services. For a complete list of those live-streaming opportunities, visit portlanddiocese.org/HolyWeekLiveStreaming.

Bishop Robert Deeley also will preside at Masses and services this week via livestream and originating from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. The celebrations can be viewed at portlandiocese.org/online-Mass or on Facebook.

Deeley’s schedule:

• Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, 7 p.m. Friday, April 10;

• Easter Vigil Mass, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11; and

• Easter Sunday Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 12.

To view a special page dedicated to the latest news, live prayer opportunities, an updated list of drive-through confessions, and a variety of faith resources, visit the Diocese of Portland’s COVID-19 response page at portlanddiocese.org.

In addition, stories from many Masses and services, messages, and other resources throughout Holy Week will be posted on the diocesan website, the diocesan Facebook page, the diocesan Twitter page, myParish App, and on Bishop Deeley’s personal social media pages on Twitter and Instagram.

