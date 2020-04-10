Applications are being accepted at the Maine Community Foundation for the Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarship Fund, according to a news release from the foundation.

Established in 2013, the Laurendeau Fund provides renewable scholarship support to young women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine pursuing post-secondary education in science or engineering at a four-year university. There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.

The deadline for applications is Monday, June 1. For an application, visit mainecf.org.

The foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 600 scholarship funds.

For more information about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

