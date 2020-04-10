A spring storm pummeled much of the state and the central Maine region overnight, as tens of thousands of residents awoke Friday to no power after wet, heavy snow brought down tree branches and power lines.
Central Maine Power was reporting about 202,300 customers without power early Friday morning, including about 43,000 outages in Kennebec County; 22,000 in Somerset County; and 16,000 in Franklin County.
CMP asks customers to be prepared to be without power for likely more than a day. We will provide restoration estimates when we can. We're working with county and local emergency management officials to clear trees and branches from roadways to make communities safe.
— Central Maine Power (@cmpco) April 10, 2020
In Waterville during the wee hours Friday, a city plow truck got stuck when it struck a downed power line om Evergreen Drive, while a tree fell across the road on Silver Street.
Around 9 a.m. in Readfield, Fire Captain Josh Black was directing traffic on Route 17 where a tree had fallen across the road.
“Move! Move! Move out of the way!” Black shouted at a pickup truck, as he took cover behind his own vehicle as the truck slid across the slushy snow and ice.
The National Weather Service in Gray was estimating the central Maine region would see between 4-8 inches of snow when it was all over, but the accumulations appeared to reach at least 1 foot in some areas.
Temperatures in the region hovered right around the freezing mark Friday morning, with the forecast calling for snowfall to continue and taper off in the late afternoon. Temperatures were expected to climb to near 40 degrees.
Gov. Janet Mills ordered state government offices closed for the day Friday and noted that residents continue to be under a stay-at-home rules in an attempt to lessen the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“With heavy, wet snow causing dangerous driving conditions and power outages, I am closing State government offices,” Mills said in a statement. “I thank all Maine people for rising to the new challenge of a spring snowstorm in the middle of a pandemic by staying at home and traveling only when absolutely necessary so our first responders and road crews can work safely.”
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Finding peace in a pandemic
-
Business
Bunnies to the rescue as virus undercuts Belgian chocolatiers
-
Olympics
Russia wants to leave its Olympic doping ban in past amid virus pandemic
-
Auto Racing
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson mulls postponing retirement
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Downton Abbey’ creator shifts gears with series ‘Belgravia’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.