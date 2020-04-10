A spring storm pummeled much of the state and the central Maine region overnight, as tens of thousands of residents awoke Friday to no power after wet, heavy snow brought down tree branches and power lines.

Central Maine Power was reporting about 202,300 customers without power early Friday morning, including about 43,000 outages in Kennebec County; 22,000 in Somerset County; and 16,000 in Franklin County.

CMP asks customers to be prepared to be without power for likely more than a day. We will provide restoration estimates when we can. We're working with county and local emergency management officials to clear trees and branches from roadways to make communities safe. — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) April 10, 2020

In Waterville during the wee hours Friday, a city plow truck got stuck when it struck a downed power line om Evergreen Drive, while a tree fell across the road on Silver Street.

Around 9 a.m. in Readfield, Fire Captain Josh Black was directing traffic on Route 17 where a tree had fallen across the road.

“Move! Move! Move out of the way!” Black shouted at a pickup truck, as he took cover behind his own vehicle as the truck slid across the slushy snow and ice.

The National Weather Service in Gray was estimating the central Maine region would see between 4-8 inches of snow when it was all over, but the accumulations appeared to reach at least 1 foot in some areas.

Temperatures in the region hovered right around the freezing mark Friday morning, with the forecast calling for snowfall to continue and taper off in the late afternoon. Temperatures were expected to climb to near 40 degrees.

Gov. Janet Mills ordered state government offices closed for the day Friday and noted that residents continue to be under a stay-at-home rules in an attempt to lessen the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With heavy, wet snow causing dangerous driving conditions and power outages, I am closing State government offices,” Mills said in a statement. “I thank all Maine people for rising to the new challenge of a spring snowstorm in the middle of a pandemic by staying at home and traveling only when absolutely necessary so our first responders and road crews can work safely.”

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Spring snowstorm cuts power to 264,000 Maine customers

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: