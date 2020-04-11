The Maine Community Foundation seeks applications to its Adult Learner Scholarship Fund, which supports non-traditional students who want to change their lives for the better through education and training, according to a news release from the foundation.

MaineCF offers two types of Adult Learner scholarships. A degree-seeking scholarship supports two- and four-year degree programs and certificate courses that fit into the regular academic year. The application deadlines for these scholarships are June 15 (fall semester entry) and Dec. 15 (spring semester entry). For 2020, there is also a special May 1 deadline for summer semester entry in order to accommodate those whose employment may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second scholarship supports credential/certificate programs that last less than a full semester. These short-term scholarships will have a rolling deadline of the first of each month.

Eligible applicants must meet one of the following criteria: be older than 25; work full-time; have dependents other than a spouse; be financially independent; not have received a standard high school diploma; or have delayed enrollment in college after high school for a reason other than a gap year activity.

Complete guidelines and application forms are available at mainecf.org. For questions, contact Scholarships Manager Liz Fickett at [email protected] or 412-2015.

The foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide and expand Maine students’ access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 550 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit its website.

