ORONO — A free online workshop that focuses on stress management, designed by and for teens, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16, according to a news release from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

“#EmpoweringMEandYou – Stress Less” was developed in 2019 by members of the Maine 4-H Healthy Living team selected to attend the annual National 4-H Healthy Living Summit. The 2020 team who presented the workshop at this February’s summit will deliver the session for teens, focused on ways to combat and cope with stress.

According to the 2019 Maine KIDS COUNT data at mekids.org, the rate of Maine teens with anxiety is 16.1%, nearly double that of the national average. Finding healthy ways to respond to anxiety is particularly important during these stressful times.

To register, visit docs.google.com/forms by Monday, April 13.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sara Conant at 781-6099 or [email protected].

An additional workshop, developed by the 4-H Agri-Science Team at this year’s National 4-H Agri-Science Summit in January, with a focus on zoonotic diseases — how certain pathogens are passed from animals to humans — and best practices to reduce the spread of infections, is scheduled for this summer.

