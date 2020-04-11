AUGUSTA—Turns out, even the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy have to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

As of Saturday, the hippitty-hoppitty cotton tailed rabbit and his incisor collecting friend are the clear to travel about the state — so long as they adhere to the 6 foot rule.

According to a directive released Saturday by Gov. Janet Mills, the two “friendly magical creatures” provide essential services to Maine children each year in the way of Easter egg hunts and lost tooth collections.

And the timing couldn’t be better. According to the directive, “the Tooth Fairy’s services is likely to increase in the coming days as a result of increased chocolate egg and other delicious springtime treat consumption.”

