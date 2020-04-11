AUGUSTA—Turns out, even the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy have to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
As of Saturday, the hippitty-hoppitty cotton tailed rabbit and his incisor collecting friend are the clear to travel about the state — so long as they adhere to the 6 foot rule.
According to a directive released Saturday by Gov. Janet Mills, the two “friendly magical creatures” provide essential services to Maine children each year in the way of Easter egg hunts and lost tooth collections.
And the timing couldn’t be better. According to the directive, “the Tooth Fairy’s services is likely to increase in the coming days as a result of increased chocolate egg and other delicious springtime treat consumption.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Religion and Values
Mainers grapple with faith amid the coronovirus pandemic
-
Letters to the Editor
Columnist goes out on wrong limb
-
Local & State
Cautious but vigilant, Janet Mills navigates a time of crisis
-
Columnists
Trudy Rubin: Brutal propaganda war over coronavirus means facts matter more than ever
-
Letters to the Editor
Teens should still get outside
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.