SIDNEY — During these difficult times, when all schools are turning to remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students from Maine Arts Academy are rocking it. Students from MEAA have had work-at-home days because of inclement weather in the past, so they were prepared for remote learning, according to Diane Manter, office manager at the academy.

On the morning of March 16, the students and staff, along with some parents, signed into a Zoom meeting. Students were instructed that, because of the uncertainty of the length of this closure, they would be going to classes, just as if they were on campus and signing into classes using Google and other various media platforms. At the end of that meeting, students were “dismissed” to class.

The academy has students from more than 60 towns. “We wanted our students to have a sense of normalcy during this very unusual time. Although there have been a few hiccups, overall things are going amazingly well. We strive to keep our students engaged in learning, yet we also want them to have time to be social, not only with their teachers but also with their peers,” said Manter, in the release.

“I’m thrilled at how amazing, adaptable, and innovative our teachers have been. They are truly there for our students, and the students have responded,” said Heather King, Head of School, according to the release.

Visual Arts Director Sonja Fraser states, “Attendance has been amazing, and students present their work to the class through Google Hangouts.”

“Although we have had to make some adjustments to acclimate to this new educational climate, we are continuing with our curricula as usual, and our students have been extraordinarily receptive,” adds English and film teacher Jasen Richardson.

The academy is a public charter high school. MEAA offers a rigorous academic curriculum as well as numerous classes in the performing and visual arts. Learn more about the school at maineartsacademy.org or call 618-8908, ext. 901, and leave a message.

