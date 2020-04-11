Police say they have issued new charges against a Lyman man for continuing to make phone calls from jail to a woman he is accused of assaulting.
Joshua Chamberlin, 29, already faced a charge of aggravated domestic assault for allegedly choking his girlfriend back in December.
In February, he was arrested at the woman’s home after he was found hiding in a closet. He was taken to jail, where he repeatedly called her against a judge’s order, according to police.
Maine State Police said in a press release Saturday that Chamberlin has continued to violate his earlier conditions of release by contacting the alleged victim repeatedly. He has now been charged with felony counts of tampering with a victim and violation of conditions of release.
