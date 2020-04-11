WATERVILLE – Doris June Greeley, 87, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Inland Hospital in Waterville. She was born on May 2, 1932, in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Thomas Harlow and Clarice (Hatch) Harlow.She was a 1951 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On April 28, 1952, she married Clayton Greeley at her parents home in Livermore Falls. June was a member of the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls. She was a wonderful loving mother caring for her family and served as a den mother for Cub Scouts for several years.June had worked at Duntons Clothing Store, waitressing at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant, and a teachers assistant in the Livermore Falls School system. She was also a cafeteria attendant at Kents Hill School while living on Maranacook Lake in Readfield.She enjoyed spending winters in Florida with Clayton and had many special friends. June was an artist and loved painting; doing crafts, was a great seamstress, and make clothing for her grandchildren. She was a loving wife and mother and especially loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.She is survived by her sons, Stephen and his wife Carolyn of Vienna, grandson, Jarad, wife Maria, and great-granddaughter, Isla; Toms children, her grandsons, Russell, wife Kystal, great-grandson, Stanley; Bill, wife Jaime and great-granddaughter Zoey; Chris, partner Emily, and great-grandson, Hunter Thomas; and Scott and his wife Ann of Winslow, granddaughter, Jessica; and one sister, Janet Welch of Livermore Falls, her children, Jennifer, Kevin (who was born on June’s birthday), Kathie and James; brother-in-law, Doug Greeley, wife Helen of Hallowell, and their children, Leanne and David.She was predeceased by her husband, Clayton; their son, Tom Greeley; and grandson, Stephen Jr.; nephew, Joseph Greeley.Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comFuneral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 100 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine.

