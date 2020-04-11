LEXINGTON, Ky. – Margaret L. Goodale of Augusta passed on April 1, 2020 in Lexington, Ky. with her son at her side. She was the last of a generation in our family. Margaret lived in Augusta for 50 years, spending the last year in Kentucky. She was born in Gardiner July 29, 1928, the daughter of Harold and Thelma Rogers. Margaret was married to John L. Goodale for 46 years until his passing in 2000.She was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy; her sisters, Mary Curtis, Phyllis Erwin and brother, David Rogers.She is survived by son, John of Lexington, Ky.; her granddaughters Erin Brooks and husband Jarrod, Leslie Sargent and husband Dustin, grandson, Shane Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Riley and Connor Brooks and Parker and Callie Sargent. Christine and Rick Purington of Augusta, Michelle Hunt and family of Vassalboro; nieces and nephews, Linda Cloutier, Susan Hayes, Debra Starbird, Jerry Rogers, Pam Rogers, Paula Tourtelotte, David Curtis; cousin, Sonny Leathers and wife Noreen. Last but not least, she leaves her sweet kitties, Heidi and Harold. She also leaves a wealth of dear friends garnered over a long and good life.Margaret worked for the State of Maine, DHHS, for 30 years retiring when she was in her late 60s. She stayed active over her “retirement” with part time jobs and assisting at Green Street United Methodist Church. She worked part time until her 89th year and was a caregiver for her beloved daughter, Nancy, until her passing.She was amazing in every way. Full of love, energy and giving. Quick to flash that beautiful smile which warmed your heart instantly. As you would imagine, she was a wonderful mom, grammie and great-grammie. It was a life well lived. Good times, bumps in the road, laughter and tears…but always an abundance of love. Those of you that knew and loved her know this to be true. There will be a service for Margaret at a later date when we can gather safely again.If you wish to make a donation in her name, please consider your local humane society or cancer research.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous