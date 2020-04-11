BANGOR – Bob or “Simmi” as he was known by his many friends, 51, died unexpectedly April 7, 2020, at a Bangor hospital. He was born Feb. 27, 1969, in Bangor, the son of Robert W. Simmons Sr. and Sally (Sprague) True. Bob attended Hall Dale High School and graduated with a general education degree. Upon his graduation, he spent most of his younger years in the harness racing circuit in various cities and states, a love of which he developed from his mentor Uncle Zeke. While working with horses, he made many lifelong friends that he loved dearly. After he relocated to Bangor, his love of golf became his passion, and he spent countless hours at the Pine Hill Golf Course golfing with his many golfing buddies. He was a devoted Patriots fan and faithfully watched every game! Bob was predeceased by his beloved mom, Sally True; and Nana, Margaret Moody.Surviving, are his two sisters, Shelby Brown and her husband, Mark, Crystal Magee and her husband, Paul; nephews Jason Brown and his wife, Sarah, Chris Brown and his wife, Bethany; great-nephew, Ben Brown. We would like to extend a special thank you for the excellent care and attention Bob received from the nurses and doctors at the DaVita Dialysis Center and the Eastern Maine Medical Center. A special heartfelt thank you to all of his devoted friends that took him in like he was a part of their family. He loved you dearly. A celebration to honor Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at brookingssmith.com

