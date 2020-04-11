WINTHROP — From Sunday, April 26, to Sunday, May 10, the Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center is turning its One in Five 5K race into a virtual race/walk, according to a news release from the crisis & support center.

The Ninth annual One in Five 5K race, which was set to take place at Thomas College on April 26, is one of the support center’s largest fundraiser and outreach events. In order to ensure the safety and wellness of everyone during the current health crisis, the organization’s concern about its race turned into creativity when staffers decided to make the 5K into a virtual race/walk. Participants can complete the 5K anytime between noon April 26 and noon May 10 from their street or treadmill at a time that works for them.

When sponsors of the event were asked if they would continue to support a virtual race/walk, the organization was amazed at the response. “We have been sponsoring the Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center for several years,” said Deseree Gilman, president/CEO of KSW Federal Credit Union, according to the release. “We believe their mission is very important. We are happy to be a sponsor whether the race is virtual or live. It is the mission that is important.”

As the organization contacted the remainder of its sponsors and donors for the race, staffers found that they were all saying the same thing, which encouraged the organization to work as hard as they could to continue to honor survivors in the community.

Proceeds from this event benefit the organization’s free 24-hour, confidential support services to victims and families of sexual assault. The organization is hopeful that this virtual race will “show survivors, the 1 in 5 people in Maine who are victims of sexual violence and abuse, that we care,” said Executive Director Donna Strickler, according to the release. “As a community we can come together in this current crisis and spend time with those we love while staying safe and making a difference in the lives of those affected by sexual violence.”

Registration is age based. Children 12 and younger only pay $10, ages 13 to 21 pay $15, and 22 and older pay $30 unless they join a team for only $25 at runsignup.com/oneinfive5k or visit the organization’s website at SilentNoMore.org.

The crisis and support center provides free 24-hour confidential support and wrap-around care for victims and survivors of sexual assault in Somerset and Kennebec counties. It has two Children’s Advocacy Centers; one located at Thayer Hospital in Waterville and one located in Winthrop.

For more information on the crisis and support center, visit SilentNoMore.org.

The 24-hour, toll free, confidential support line is 800-871-7741.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: