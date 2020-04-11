Taylor Bielecki, a senior at Waterville Senior High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Brian Laramee.

Laramee stated, “Taylor is the ideal Purple Panther. He has an unweighted GPA of 96.25. Taylor has excelled in the classroom and in sports. Taylor is a McDonald’s All-Academic All-Star and last year was recognized as 1st Team All State in Track & Field. In addition to participating in sports, Taylor is a member of the Math Team, National Honor Society (president), Green Team (co-president), Science Olympiad, and Senior Buddies. He volunteers at basketball clinics, has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, and has raised money for the Walk for Warmth that provides heating assistance to those in need. Taylor will be attending the University of Notre Dame in the fall, studying Mechanical Engineering,” according to the release.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic excellence, outstanding school citizenship, and leadership.

The Principal’s Award is presented in most Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

Taylor is the son of Maria Bielecki.

