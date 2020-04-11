WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced the following students were named to its third-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — Highest honors: Richardsky Adoux, Liam Bartlett, Jumpei Sakaguchi, Katrina Larsen, Angel Lee, Koyumi Okazaki, Travis Smith and Koki Ura.
High honors: Stevo Kruta and Nathan Riportella.
Honors: Titus Foshay.
Juniors — Highest honors: Elena Hassele, Dave Louis, Dylan Shortill, Isaac Smith, Sopheaknith Thoung,
MaryJo Wadsworth and Jiahao Zang.
High honors: Hunter Doyle and Evan Lafountain.
Honors: Bojan Andelic, Thomas Fortin, Gavin MacDonald, Ryan Paradis, Chloe Riportella and Emily Veilleux-Shankar.
Sophomores — Highest honors: Lens Louis, Ridza Louis, Isaiah Simoneau, Faith Sweetser, Bradley True and Nicholas Zimba.
High honors: Gabriel Burgett, Joshua Dow, Gunnar Hensbee, Hannah Hubbard and Caleighann Libby.
Honors: Noah Brooks,Karalee Milewski and Aiden Sherwood.
Freshman — Highest honors: Robert Bowman, Mya Chadburn, Kaylan Haber, Grace Paradis and Isaac Riportella.
Honors: Shivon Larsen.
Eighth grade — Highest honors: Alexander Tompkins.
Honors: Isabella Baker, Brianna Hubbard, Caleb Sherwood and Gabriel Watcher.
Seventh grade—Highest honors: Owen Chadburn, Briley Dixon, Silas Hassele, Holly Lindeman, Noah Mathews, Peyton Reckards and Alexander Tompkins.
Honors: Karissa DeWitt, Keira Rancourt and Sage Ullrich.
