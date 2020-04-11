ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will delay opening all drop-off locations for greenhouse plastic recycling until on or about June 21, according to a news release from the extension.

The statewide locations are part of a pilot program to recycle waste greenhouse plastic. The pilot, originally scheduled to start in April, was developed by UMaine Extension and funded by a Maine Department of Environmental Protection Waste Diversion grant.

Growers and farmers who are ready to recycle their plastic can still participate in the program by storing their plastic in a clean, dry location until local drop-off sites open. The program also accepts white over-wintering plastic if bundled separately from standard greenhouse plastic. Instructions for removing and storing plastic, as well as periodic updates, visit extension.umaine.edu.

Online registration to participate opens approximately two weeks before drop-off sites open.

For more information, email David McDaniel at [email protected].

