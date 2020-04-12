Haley Bantz and Zachariah Hoyle were married Dec. 28, 2019 at Highland Avenue UMC in Gardiner, Maine.

Haley is the daughter of Darren and Kim Bantz of Oxford, Maine. Zachariah is the son of Shawn and Nicola Hoyle of Sidney, Maine.

Bridesmaids were Amber, Jordan and Madison Bantz.

Best Man was Jared Handley, and Ushers were Clayton Hoyle and Joshua Bloom.

A reception followed at Highland Avenue UMC, Gardiner, Maine.

Mrs. Hoyle is a graduate of Massabesic High School in 2015 and a USM graduate in 2019 with a BA in English Education. She is employed with Strive University of Portland.

Mr. Hoyle is a graduate of Messalonskee High School in 2017 and now attending at USM as a History Major and is enrolled in the Army ROTC program.

The couple honeymooned in Quebec City, and live in South Portland, Maine.

