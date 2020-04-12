Desperate times call for desperate writings, I guess, which is how I would refer to Jim Fossel’s April 5 column “Mills slow to keep gun shops open.”

This is the limb he wants to go out on? Amidst a major global pandemic, frighteningly lethal for many, he wants to criticize the governor because of her stance on guns? Does he think we could take those guns and blast the deadly coronavirus to kingdom come?

Fossel hopes voters will “remember how important it is who they elect as governor” when it comes time for elections. He is so right there, and I for one will remember Gov. Mills’ measured, thoughtful, calming, intelligent decision making during this crisis. Many times have I been thankful that it’s her at the helm, and not our former governor, to help us navigate through these scary times.

Jane Perry

Vassalboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous