As the “Old Ice Sage” with 95 years of ice-out records for Lake Maranacook, located in Winthrop and Readfield, I would like to report that the official ice-out date was Wednesday, April 1, when a person could launch a boat at Norcross Point in Winthrop and travel up the lake and take the boat out at the Boat Launch located on the Winthrop Road in Readfield.
This was the fifth earliest in 95 years.
Albert L. Godfrey, Sr.
Fayette

