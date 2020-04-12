I write to the people of Maine as an individual, a father, a doctor, and as the president of Maine Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ME-ACEP). In the coming weeks we face a multitude of challenges, including personal protective equipment shortages, too few tests, and an emerging and changing knowledge about the COVID-19 disease itself.

Emergency physicians are preparing their work, their homes, their families and themselves for a fight like none we’ve ever seen before. I see the same at work among nurses, medical assistants, cleaners, cooks, social workers, and more. We are ready to work, to help you, and to be there for our communities.

I want to thank you for your efforts to minimize contact with others and quarantine; your efforts are having a major impact. We anticipate stressful situations and maybe decisions that will weigh on our emotions for the rest of our lives.

Please be patient with us when you are in the ER. We know you are scared for yourselves and for your loved ones and I promise we are doing everything we can to help you. I am proud to be an emergency physician and to help anyone at any time regardless of age, race, gender, income, sexual preference, disability or any other social factor.

We know there is a wave of very sick patients coming which will strain the health care system. Our dedicated emergency physicians, emergency departments and hospitals look forward to serving the people of Maine.

Garreth Debiegun, M.D., FACEP, FAWM

president, Maine Chapter of Emergency Physicians

Yarmouth

