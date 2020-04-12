There are inequities in some of the conditions in Maine’s stay-at-home order. Why are golf courses closed? If a golfer carries his/her own club or uses a golf cart all by himself, greens flags are gone and the greens cups are filled, there are no bunker rakes, and the golfer respects social distancing from other golfers, what is the problem? Golf is a form of exercise, especially if you’re walking the course.

Obviously, grocery stores need to remain open because food is a necessity. But when did ice cream become a necessary food item? A friend drove by a local ice cream shop that serves nothing but ice cream and saw many people congregating outside, eating their ice cream and not respecting social distancing.

Courtenay Auger

Manchester

