There are many heroes in our world today. Health care workers, first responders and grocery store staff are just a few. I would like to add to this list and thank all the state employees who are doing the critical tasks that need to get done, day in and day out.

Specifically, I want to thank the employees who work for the Maine Department of Labor in the Unemployment Insurance division who are working tirelessly to assist Mainers who have been suddenly laid off as a result of COVID-19. Their workload has increased from 700 claims per week to more than 20,000 claims per week in each of the past two weeks.

The DOL workers understand the public frustration and are trying their best to assist unemployed workers. The number of laid-off workers increases every day, and the rules and benefit levels are changing even as I write this letter. These unemployment compensation workers are truly part of the unsung heroes and heroes of this epidemic.

Please join me in thanking them for doing a difficult job in a very difficult time.

Jane L. Gilbert

former deputy commissioner

Maine Department of Labor

