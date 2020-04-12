SKOWHEGAN – Another angel has passed and gone to be with her Lord.Darlene Amelia Ames Corson left us on April 4, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Center with her family by her side.She was born in Canaan, Maine, on November 6, 1938, at home, the daughter of Aratus and Louise (Sincyr) Ames.She attended Canaan and Skowhegan schools and completed her education.A farm girl who loved to be out in the hay field with her father and at home helping her mother. It was in a hayfield where she met the loved of her life and she married Mayron “Sonny” Corson on July 11, 1955, they were married for 64 years.Darlene was a loving talented woman who always put her family first. She enjoyed many things being at home with her young children in their younger years, going camping, catching trout and frying them up. Loved traveling, Newfoundland, Canada, US States, Mexico on and on. A homemaker, cooking, hostess. Loved flower gardens where ever she was. Made many quarts of sour pickles which she made and gave most away every year. Worked at Shoe shops and Solon stick factory. She went on to work in the construction business, started out as clerk, then expediter, carpenter, iron worker and other. Every place she worked flowers, plants were there to. Later became a loved C.N.A. at Gorham House in Gorham.A member of the Federated Church in Skowhegan, Grange in Canaan, Singing Sisters in Canaan, a chorus of sisters and their families.She is survived by her husband Sonny; her sons, Wesley Corson and Sue of Fort Henry, NY, Anthony Corson of St. Petersburg, FL, Bradley Corson and Debbie of Skowhegan; her daughter Debra Newton and Mike of Fort Ann, NY; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; her sisters Pauline Willey and Bernard of Casco, ME, Sharon Colley and Clayton of Canaan, June Jewell of Florida; her brothers, Stanley Ames and Pat of Canaan, Bob Ames and Betty of Skowhegan, and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her brother in law Terry Corson; sisters and their spouses, Violet Miller and husband Norman, Ginger Gustafson and husband Lawrence, Hazel Gustafson and husband Gusty, Richard Dicky Ames and wife Linda May, Linwood Ames and wife Rita Marie, Tommy Ames.Thanks to the Nurses, C.N.A. and staff at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan, Maine for the excellent care they gave Darlene.A Celebration of Life for Darlene will be held at a future date to be determined.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – www.smartandedwardsfh.comInstead of flowers a donation may be made in Darlene’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association,Maine Chapter,383 US RT1,Suite 2C,Scarborough, ME 04074

